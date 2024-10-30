GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two shops in Tirupuvanam fined for employing adolescents; Collector warns of stern action

Updated - October 30, 2024 08:06 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith has appealed to the employers not to engage child labourers or adolescents in their shops and establishments on Wednesday.

Following complaints about child labour by some private firms, the Department of Labour was directed to take action.

After registering a case, the District Task Force had raided a few locations in Tiruppuvanam and found that some meat shops and two-wheeler/auto vulcanising shops employed workers, who were in the 14-17 year age group.

The officials led by Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) E. Muthu handed over the adolescents to the Child Welfare Committee for counselling. A senior official said that they have imposed a fine for violating the norms.

The District Collector has in a press release said that the Labour Department officials would be on vigil and action would be taken as per the laws against entrepreneurs or companies, which employed adolescents.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:05 pm IST

