December 09, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Additional Sessions Court in Dindigul on Friday sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of a 32-year-old man in 2017.

Sessions judge P. Saravanan sentenced brothers R. Thomas Selvam, 40, and R. Suresh Antony, 37, of Muthazhagupatti to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each.

Dindigul Town South Police arrested the duo for the murder of their relative, D. Rajkumar, of Muthazhagupatti over a property dispute on June 17, 2017.