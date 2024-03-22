ADVERTISEMENT

Two sentenced to jail term in POCSO Act case

March 22, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons Manoj Kumar (21) of Poothampatti and Pasupathi Raja (29) of Pallapatti were sentenced to undergo 21 years and 23 years jail term in connection with a POCSO Act case registered against them by the Dindigul district police.

The swift registration of cases under the relevant sections and the production of documents in the court and among others enabled in getting sentence without delay, advocates and police officers said.

The accused Manoj Kumar was directed to undergo 21 years in prison with a fine of ₹ 3,000 and for Pasupathi Raja, the court sentenced 23 years with ₹15,000 as fine, a press statement said on Friday.

