GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sentenced to jail term in POCSO Act case

March 22, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons Manoj Kumar (21) of Poothampatti and Pasupathi Raja (29) of Pallapatti were sentenced to undergo 21 years and 23 years jail term in connection with a POCSO Act case registered against them by the Dindigul district police.

The swift registration of cases under the relevant sections and the production of documents in the court and among others enabled in getting sentence without delay, advocates and police officers said.

The accused Manoj Kumar was directed to undergo 21 years in prison with a fine of ₹ 3,000 and for Pasupathi Raja, the court sentenced 23 years with ₹15,000 as fine, a press statement said on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.