Two sentenced to 20 year rigorous imprisonment

January 31, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in Madurai in 2021.

Sessions Judge G. Nagarajan sentenced the accused ‘Kuruvi’ Vijay and Mouli Karthik to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a total fine of ₹50,000.

The case of the prosecution was that the woman was returning to her home on her two wheeler after visiting a relative. The accused who were consuming liquor spotted the woman going on the two wheeler. They kidnapped the woman, threatened her and sexually assaulted her. The accused were history sheeters and wanted in many grave crimes.

CONNECT WITH US