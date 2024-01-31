GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sentenced to 20 year rigorous imprisonment

January 31, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in Madurai in 2021.

Sessions Judge G. Nagarajan sentenced the accused ‘Kuruvi’ Vijay and Mouli Karthik to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each.

The case of the prosecution was that the woman was returning to her home on her two wheeler after visiting a relative. The accused who were consuming liquor spotted the woman going on the two wheeler. They kidnapped the woman, threatened her and sexually assaulted her. The accused were history sheeters and wanted in many grave crimes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.