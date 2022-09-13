Two senior citizens killed in road accident in Dindigul

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 13, 2022 20:40 IST

Two elderly persons were killed after a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding at Pungavalasu junction on Oddanchatram-Dharapuram road in Dindigul district on Tuesday evening.

Kallimandayam police identified the victim as M. Vanjiyappan, 80, and K. Kathir, 70, both of Kallimandayam.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, M. Balasundar, 24, of Tirupur drove his car in a rash and negligent manner and collided with the two-wheeler. Vanjiyappan and Kathir, who was riding pillion, died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram.

Police arrested Balasundar and are conducting further inquiries.

