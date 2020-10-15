Two seek advance bail

A district registrar and a sub-registrar, who were serving with the Department of Registration in Dinidigul earlier, have filed an anticipatory bail petition here in connection with a fake registration case.

The Dindigul District Anti-Land Grabbing Wing police had registered cases under IPC Sections 120 (b), 420, 467, 468, 471 two years ago. Subsequently, sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Madurai, had booked cases against the two officials.

According to the police, the officials had neglected to verify the documents, including the Encumbrance Certificate, Legal Heir Certificate and the parent documents, prior to registration.

During investigation, the team found that a Tahsildar who had served in Nilakottai in Dindigul district also had issued orders for patta transfer without verification.

The complainants had sought cancellation of the registration executed by the two officials and further investigation was on.

Apprehending arrest, the two officials have filed advance bail before the Madurai district sessions court, police said.