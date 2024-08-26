ADVERTISEMENT

Two schoolboys drown in well

Published - August 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Two Class VII students drowned in a well when they were taking bath along with their friends on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said a group of children were taking bath in a well in Koosalipatti near here on Monday. When they were swimming in the well, A. John alias Samuel, 12, from Koosalipatti and R. Akash, 13, of Thomas Nagar in Iluppaiyoorani, drowned in the well. Even though others tried to rescue them, they could not save their friends.

Following information from the boys, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kovilpatti rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of John and Akash, which were sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Kovilpatti MLA ‘Kadambur’ Raju visited the hospital and consoled the parents of the boys. Nalattinpudur police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US