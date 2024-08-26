GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two schoolboys drown in well

Published - August 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Two Class VII students drowned in a well when they were taking bath along with their friends on Monday.

Police said a group of children were taking bath in a well in Koosalipatti near here on Monday. When they were swimming in the well, A. John alias Samuel, 12, from Koosalipatti and R. Akash, 13, of Thomas Nagar in Iluppaiyoorani, drowned in the well. Even though others tried to rescue them, they could not save their friends.

Following information from the boys, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kovilpatti rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of John and Akash, which were sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Kovilpatti MLA ‘Kadambur’ Raju visited the hospital and consoled the parents of the boys. Nalattinpudur police have registered a case.

