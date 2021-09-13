Two school students killed in road accident

MANAMADURAI

Two students from a same village died in a road accident here on Monday. Police said that M. Muthuselvam, 16, studying Plus One, and G. Palanimurugan, 17, a Plus Two student, of Kattu Udaikulam village near here, had gone to see their friend on a motorcycle.

It is said that when they were returning on Madurai-Rameswaram four-lane national highway, a four-wheeler reportedly hit their bike from behind at Sangamangalam. Both the riders were thrown off the bike. While Muthuselvam died on the spot, Palanimurugan died on the way to hospital. Manamadurai police are investigating.