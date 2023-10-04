Two school students injured as bike hits them in Aruppukottai

October 04, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Aruppukottai

Two minor children, siblings, were injured when a speeding motorbike hit them when they got down from their school van on the evening of Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

M. Varshika (9) and her brother, Tharun Sethupathi (6) sustained injuries in the accident.

The police said that their father, S. Maruthupandian (38) of Kothaiyaru Street in Athipatti had gone to pick up the children, who were disembarking at the Kothaiyaru junction, from their school van. As they got down from the vehicle and were trying to cross the Athipatti-Sempatti Road, the speeding bike hit them. The incident took place at around 5 p.m.

The children were admitted to the government hospital in Aruppukottai.

The Aruppukottai Taluk police have registered a case against the bike rider, L. Chellamuthu of Aruppukottai.

