Two school girls drown in pond

Srivilliputtur
Two school girls met with a watery grave when they went reportedly to bathe in a farmpond at Pillayarnatham near here on Saturday.
The police identified the deceased as T. Muthulakshmi, 13, and B. Keerthiga, 14, who were studying 8th and 9th standards respectively at the Government Higher Secondary School at Pillayarnatham.
Both the girls had gone to bathe around 5 p.m. but never returned. Family members and local people went in search of them when they found their chappals left near a farmpond in the farm of Muthuraj.
Later, their bodies were fished out. The Srivilliputtur police have registered a case.
