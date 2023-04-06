ADVERTISEMENT

Two rooms blasted as lightning strikes firecrackers unit

April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

KOVILPATT

Two rooms, stuffed with firecrackers, in a firecrackers factory at Mukkottumalai near here were blasted as lightning struck the unit on Wednesday night.

Police said lightning struck the two rooms in the firecrackers manufacturing unit owned by Jayaraj, where manufactured crackers had been stocked, blasting them. No one was injured in the accident. Following information from the public, police and fire and rescue services personnel from Kazhugumalai rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Kazhugumalai police have registered a case.

