Two robbed at knifepoint

A woman and her brother were robbed at knifepoint on Pulloothu Road on Saturday evening.
The woman, riding pillion on a motorbike, was returning home after visiting a relative at Pulloothu. Her brother stopped the vehicle to relieve himself when a man approached them. He suddenly pulled out a knife and made them part with a three-sovereign gold chain, ₹1,500 and a watch and fled the scene.
Nagamalai Pudukottai police arrested M. Karanthamalai, 30, of Karuvelampatti for the robbery and sent him for remand.
Two cows, calf die
Two cows and a calf died after drinking water at a farmer’s house near Tirumangalam on Saturday.
S. Chinnasamy of Veeramapatti had brought his milch animals home in the evening after grazing them. He fed them with water and within few minutes, the animals swooned and died. Chinnasamy has lodged a complaint with the Chekkanoorani police raising suspicion about two women in the neighbourhood who used to quarrel with him over waste generated from his cow shed.
Liquor bottles stolen
As many as 327 liquor bottles worth ₹59,080 have been stolen from a TASMAC shop at Ilanthaikulam near Srivilliputtur on Saturday night.
The employees had closed it for the night and wsent home. The villagers saw the shutters of the shop broken open in the morning and alerted shop supervisor M. Soundararajan, 46.
Nathampatti police are investigating.
