Two robbed at knife point in Madurai

Madurai:

18 September 2020 16:46 IST

In daring incidents of robbery, two youngsters were robbed at knife point by a four-member gang near Arapalayam bus stand around midnight of Wednesday.

The police said that V. Muthukumar (22) of Thathaneri, who works in a hotel near Fatima College, was returning home on foot.

While he was walking near Majal Mettu Colony, he was waylaid by the foursome who brandished a knife and took ₹400 from him.

Within a few minutes, another person, R. Sathish (23) of Oddanchathiram, who was walking towards his work place in Virattipathu, was also surrounded by the same gang at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The police said that the accused stole two mobile phones and ₹3,500 cash from him.

The police said that the accused were drunk.

The Karimedu police are investigating into the robbery cases.