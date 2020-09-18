Two robbed at knife point in Madurai

In daring incidents of robbery, two youngsters were robbed at knife point by a four-member gang near Arapalayam bus stand around midnight of Wednesday.
The police said that V. Muthukumar (22) of Thathaneri, who works in a hotel near Fatima College, was returning home on foot.
While he was walking near Majal Mettu Colony, he was waylaid by the foursome who brandished a knife and took ₹400 from him.
Within a few minutes, another person, R. Sathish (23) of Oddanchathiram, who was walking towards his work place in Virattipathu, was also surrounded by the same gang at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.
The police said that the accused stole two mobile phones and ₹3,500 cash from him.
The police said that the accused were drunk.
The Karimedu police are investigating into the robbery cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath