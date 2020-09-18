Two robbed at knife point in Madurai

MADURAI

18 September 2020 16:17 IST

A gang of four persons robbed both around midnight

In daring incidents of robbery, two youngsters were made to part with valuables at knife point by a four-member gang near Arapalayam bus stand around midnight of Wednesday.

The police said that V. Muthukumar (22) of Thathaneri, who works in a hotel near Fatima College, was returning home on foot. While he was walking near Majal Mettu Colony, he was waylaid by four persons who brandished a knife and took Rs. 400 from him.

Within a few minutes, another person, R. Sathish (23) of Oddanchathiram, who was walking towards his work place in Virattipathu, was also surrounded by the same gang at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday. The police said that the accused relieved him of two mobile phones and Rs. 3,500.

The police said that the accused were drunk. Karimedu police are investigating into the robbery cases.

In Sattur, a middle-aged man, S. Sivakumar (50) was hacked to death after he questioned a local youth for consuming liquor near his house in Venkatachalapuram here on Thursday night.

The police said that a woodcutter, A. Marimuthu (25) had the habit of drinking liquor on Sivakumar’s vacant land in Kaliammankoil Street. Sivakumar, who runs a match unit, has been scolding him for this act. On Thursday night too, when Marimuthu was having a few drinks, Sivakumar reprimanded him again. An angered Marimuthu went home only to return with a machete and assaulted him.

Sivakumar was killed on the spot. Sattur Town police have arrested the accused.