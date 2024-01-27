ADVERTISEMENT

Two road accidents in Madurai city claim two lives

January 27, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two different road accidents in Madurai city on Friday claimed two lives. U. Radhakrishnan, aged 46, a health worker at the Meenakshi Mission hospital while driving his two-wheeler to his work at Yannaikal near Simmakal reportedly slipped on the road and fell unconscious. People noticed him and rushed him to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital, from there he was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. But doctors declared him brought dead. In an another accident which took place near VOC junction at Sivaganga main road, D. Mariyammal, 36, whie riding her two-wheeler was hit by a lorry from right side. She died on the spot. Madurai Traffic Investigation Wing has registered cases.

