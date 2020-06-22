Two rifles, 120 rounds seized

22 June 2020 20:08 IST

SIVAGANGA

Two rifles and 120 rounds were seized from a car in which five persons were travelling from Madurai to Sivaganga. Initial inquiries revealed that they were from Madurai and as the statements were contradictory, the team decided to conduct a discreet probe and also search the vehicle, which was intercepted at the check-post here on Sunday night.

The police recovered two rifles and suspected that the inmates had shot some wild animals in a reserve forest in the region. Though the details were not known, the police handed them over to the forest officials for an inquiry as the inmates produced licence for the two weapons.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior police officer said that they would await the inquiry to be completed by the forest officials.