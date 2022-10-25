Two riders killed as car hits motorcycle

Two youth were killed as the bike they were riding collided with a speeding car coming in the opposite direction near Koduvarpatti Karadu in Dindigul district on Monday evening.

Ammayanaickanur police identified the victims as B. Surya (21) of Santhoshpuram near Kodai Road and M. Vimal Karthik (23) of Perumalpatti.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the car, I. Muniyappa Kumar (39) of Vadipatti in Madurai district drove the car in a rash and negligent manner. In the collision, the duo sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Muniyappa Kumar was arrested and a case had been registered, the police stated.