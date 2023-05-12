Two widows get ‘green houses’, thanks to the efforts of Thoothukudi Collector

May 12, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two widows of below poverty line families are set to receive free houses in near future, thanks to the initiative taken by Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj.

After a video posted on the social media went viral that a Plus Two student, A. Petchithai of Sattankulam, was preparing for her public examinations without electricity connection in her small house, the Collector took steps to provide power supply to her house in March. The girl scored 478 marks out of 600 and now wants to do nursing.

The Collector, who released around ₹12,000 from his discretionary funds to pay the deposit for Tangedco for getting power connection to the house and necessary materials, visited the family after the power connection was given. He came to know that the house with asbestos sheet roof was inhospitable and sanctioned the family a ‘green house’.

Now, work on the construction of the new house for the family of Ms. Petchithai has commenced.

When the Collector participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Nainarpathu village panchayat near Udangudi on March 22 to mark the ‘World Water Day’, a widow, Sathyabama of the village, submitted a petition seeking power connection to her small house.

Since the applicant did not have ‘patta’ for the house due to some domestic reasons, the mandatory tax assessment by the village panchayat for giving power connection was not done. After the Collector’s directive, the statutory process was completed.

Within about three hours of submitting the application, Ms. Sathyabama received the ‘patta’ and the village panchayat’s tax assessment order, based on which the tax was paid. In another eight hours, the first tubelight started emitting light in the house.

“We have sanctioned a green house to Ms. Sathyabhama and the construction of the house is on,” the Collector said.