Two policemen killed in road accident

Sivaganga

26 March 2021 20:24 IST

In a tragic incident, two policemen, including a special sub-inspector, were killed when a TNSTC bus proceeding to Thayamangalam dashed against them here on Friday.

The bus driver sensing trouble is said to have escaped from the spot.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two policemen were part of a flying squad team led by Tahsildar Ashok Kumar. As the staff were on duty from 6 a.m. at Uthikulam, on Illayankudi Road near here, they had planned to go for breakfast at around 9 a.m.. As the policemen were waiting to get inside their vehicle, the speeding bus rammed into them.

Anti-Land Grab Wing SSI Karnan (51) of Tirupachethi, Armed Reserve Police constable Balasubramanian (32) of Ladanendal, Santhanakumar (32) of Avarankottai and Karl Marx (31) suffered grievious injuries.

While SSI Karnan and Balasubramanian died, the police said that the other two were undergoing treatment at Sivaganga GH and Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

Karnan is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Balasubramanian leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

A special team was formed by DSP Ramakrishnan to hunt for TNSTC bus driver Kumar. Sivaganga police have registered a case.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members. Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Mylvaganan and Sivaganga SP Rajarajan paid their tributes.

A large number of police officers and personnel also paid homage. A pall of gloom descended among the men in khaki in the district.