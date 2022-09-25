Two policemen injured in stone throwing in Rajapalayam

Police tried to evacuate those who protested against identifying narikuravas with Kuravar community

The Hindu Bureau Rajapalayam
September 25, 2022 13:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two policemen sustained injuries when a group of protesters started to hurl stones when the police tried to evacuate them as they staged road blockade, in Rajapalayam on September 24 night.

The police identified the injured personnel as headconstable, A. Maniraj, and grade one constable, Chellapandian, both attached to Rajapalayam South police station limits. Mr. Maniraj suffered contusion on his head, chest and right hand.

The Rajapalayam North police have booked 15 persons, including those belonging to Vanavengaigal Katchi and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Vanavengaigal Katchi had objected to the Union Cabinet clearing a proposal to include Narikurava Community as Scheduled Tribes. The contention of the Kuravar community is that Narikurava should not be identified with Kurava community and hence they tried to sit for a hunger strike.

They said that the word Kurava in Narikurava community welfare board should be removed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the police and revenue authorities removed them since the agitators had not obtained police permission for the protest.

The agitators, who dispersed from the scene went to Old Bus stand in the town squatted on the road. As the police tried to evacuate them to clear the traffic jam, some of them startd to abuse the police and threw stones in which the police were injured.

Police had to use mild force to chase them.

Based on the complaint of Maniraj, Rajapalayam North police have booked the accused for attempt to murder, rioting, using abusive languag, assault and for criminal intimidation.

The police also booked them for using abusive language and preventing Government servants from discharging their duty based on a complaint lodged by Rajapalayam Town village administration officer, Balasubramanian. A similar case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Revenue Inspector, G. Malarvizhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app