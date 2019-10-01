Two policemen held for assaulting conductor

Two policemen were arrested after a video of a bus conductor with a bleeding injury near the right eye charging them with assaulting him went viral on social media on Monday.

The police said the arrested personnel from the Armed Reserve — Maheshwaran and Tamilarasan — were later released on bail.

Heated argument

The bus conductor, identified as Ramesh, had asked the two policemen to show the warrant as it would qualify for waiver from purchasing the tickets.

Annoyed, the two policemen indulged in a heated argument and slapped him.

The bus, attached to the Ranithottam depot, was proceeding towards Nagercoil from Kumili via Tirunelveli. The policemen boarded the bus at the new bus stand here and travelling to Kavalkinaru on official duty, preliminary inquiries revealed.

Following the incident, the bus was taken to the Moondradaippu police station.

The conductor was admitted to the Asaripallam Government Hospital.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharge of duty) against the two policemen.

Based on a counter-complaint from the policemen, the conductor was charged under Sections 294 (b) (use of obscene language in public place) and 353 of IPC. Further investigation is on.