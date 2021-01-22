Two police stations get new buildings

Chief Minister opens them through videoconferencing

Madurai

New buildings for two more police stations — Keeraithurai and S.S. Colony — in Madurai city were inaugurated on Friday.

Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, opened them through videoconferencing from Chennai.

The police stations that were functioning from rented buildings have got own buildings.

The cost of each of the police station building is ₹ 158.37 lakh.

While Keeraithurai police station has come up on 19.45 cents of land, the S.S. Colony police station has been built on 11.47 cents.

Both the police stations have got two-storey buildings. While Keeraithurai station has got a built up area of 7,293 square feet, the other police station has got a built up area of 7,140 square feet.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, R. Shiva Prasad (Law and Order), K. Palanikumar (Crime), K. Sugumaran (Traffic) and M. Baskaran (Headquarters) lit the lamp to mark the inauguration of the new buildings.

The city police have taken effort to find land for construction of buildings for Teppakulam and Karimedu police stations, said Mr. Baskaran.

Engineers from Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, S. Jayakumar (Superintending Engineer), P. Nakeeran (Executive Engineer) and S. Venkatachalam (Assistant Executive Engineer), were present.