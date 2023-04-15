ADVERTISEMENT

Two police personnel injured in stone pelting incident at Rajapalayam

April 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

One of the injured police personnel at Rajapalayam on Friday night. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

In a stone pelting incident reported in Rajapalayam, two police personnel, G. Raja (28) and R. Pandiayrajan (32) of Virudhunagar Armed Reserve police were injured on Friday night.

The police said that a group of people clashed during a temple function-related procession near Sammandapuram under Rajapalayam North police station limits.

Suddenly, they pelted stones against each other in which the policemen were injured. They were admitted to the Government Hospital here and were later referred to Virudhunagar Medical College hospital.

Rajapalayam North police have registered a case against few people for using abusive words, assault and for criminal intimidation.

