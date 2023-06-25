June 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Madurai

Two police officers from southern districts have bagged Chief Minister’s medal for outstanding/remarkable work in eradicating drug production and illicit trafficking.

Among the awardees announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 2023, are Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, and Superintendent of Police, Theni, Dongare Pravin Umesh.

Meanwhile, the IG has said that as many as 917 ganja peddlers have been arrested in 469 cases registered in the first five months of 2023 as per the instructions of Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin and Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond arrest, seizure

The action against ganja peddling has not stopped with just booking of cases, arrest of accused and seizure of contraband.

But, in order to intensify the action against ganja smugglers, grave offenders involved in sale of drugs were identified.

With an objective to contain their illegal activities, movable and immovable properties of the accused and their close relatives were seized.

“By taking up financial investigation since 2022, the police have, so far, taken efforts for seizure of ₹14-crore worth properties, including 44 houses, 26 plots and land parcels and five shops, belonging to 13 accused and their relatives,” the IG said.

In other ganja-related cases, suspicious bank accounts of accused and their close relatives were frozen under Section 102 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Till now, 2,448 bank accounts were frozen in as many as 1,316 ganja cases under the jurisdictions of 10 southern districts and Tirunelveli Police Commissionerate, Mr. Asra said.

Binding over of accused

Besides, as part of checking ganja sale, the police in southern districts also took efforts to bind over the accused under the provisions of CrPC by producing them before the Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars.

Through this procedure, as many as 814 accused in ganja cases were made to execute surety bonds of good conduct, which was usually used against rowdy elements and suspicious accused.

Over and above, the police also got bonds from 338 persons convicted in ganja cases through the courts under Secton 34 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances Act.

Besides booking as many as 71 ganja peddlers under the Goondas Act, 20 major ganja peddlers were arrested from other States for their involvement in smuggling of ganja into southern districts.

Proper follow-up of ganja cases during court hearings has helped in conviction of 684 cases till May in 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.