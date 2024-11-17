Two police constables assaulted by gang of drunken youth at Rajapalayam

A gang of drunken youth assaulted two constables attached with Rajapalayam North police station limits with lathis when the policemen went to enquire into a complaint against the gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which happened on November 10, came to light only on Saturday after a video clipping on the assault of the policemen went viral on social media. Police have arrested eight persons in this connection.

According to police, the constables, Karuppasamy and Ramkumar, who were on night duty, received instructions from the police station to enquire into a complaint of assault lodged by M. Esakkimuthu, vice-president of Inam Chettikulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Esakkimuthu said he was beaten up by a gang led by P. Palpandi,,32, of Keezha Avarampatti near Cotton Market at around 10 p.m. Based on the instructions, the constables went to the scene of crime and found the gang members near a recreation bar. After identifying Palpandi and his associates, Karuppasamy asked them to appear at the police station for enquiry in connection with the assault on Esakkimuthu.

Suddenly, Palpandi started to abuse the policemen in filthy language and dared them to take them to the police station. Even as the constables asked them to speak in decent language, the gang members started to beat up the police personnel in uniform. After pushing them down, they repeatedly kicked them. Later, they took the lathi left in the motorbike and started to beat them black and blue.

When bystanders tried to prevent the attack, the gangmembers fled the scene. Other police personnel arrived and rushed the injured constables to the Government hospital at Rajapalayam, where they were treated as outpatients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajapalayam police registered two cases based on the complaint lodged by Esakkimuthu and constable Karuppasamy against the gang.

The gang members were booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, using abusive language, voluntary causing of harm to stop a public servant from performing his duty, using criminal force against public servant and for criminal intimidation. Another case for assaulting, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation was also registered.

The police arrested eight persons including Palpandi, Kiliraj, Panchalirajan and Pandiaraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.