Two police constables, Army man booked in different cases

A Grade I police constable, M. Raja (33), attached to Peraiyur police station, has been booked for criminal tresspass, damaging articles and for criminal intimidation, following a scuffle over a land dispute with his neighbour under Saptur police station limits.

The police said that along with the police constable, another accused, P. Vishnukumar (23) of Peraiyur, had trespassed into the house of one T. Subramanian (45) at Athipatti and damaged the door, windows and other properties.

They also threatened the complainant with dire consequences, on Thursday.

In another complaint, lodged by M. Karuppaiah (65) of Saluppapatti in Peraiyur, the Saptur police have booked the same constable, Raja, his father, A. Muniyandi, a retired Sub-Inspector of Police, his brother, Sundarapandi (28) and wife, Gayathri, for using abusive language, rioting and assaulting. This incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday.

The police said that the incident was a fallout of the opposite group stabbing the younger brother of the constable, Sundarapandi, in the scuffle.

The Saptur police have booked an Army man K. Mariganesan (26) of Madras Regiment, in a complaint lodged by Muniyandi.

Besides, Karuppaiah and his son, Udaiyappan, have also been booked for assaulting Sundarapandi and using abusive words against them. The police are on the lookout for Mariganesan.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, another police constable, N. Pitchaimani, attached to Madurai City Armed Reserve police, has been accused of trespassing into the land of an advocate, P. Kannan of Tirumalpuram and damaging the boundary.

When he was questioned, he abused and threatened him with dire consequences. Oomatchikulam police have registered a case.