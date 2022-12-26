ADVERTISEMENT

Two pilgrims killed in road accident

December 26, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women who were going on a padayatra to Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani were killed in a road accident near here in the early hours of Monday.

Chatrapatti police said that a group of over 35 pilgrims were on a padayatra to the hill temple in Palani. When they were nearing Viralipatti junction, around 4 a.m., a speeding car hit the pilgrims from behind killing C. Selvi, 48, of Anuppanadi in Madurai on the spot.

While Karuthayi alias K. Mariayi, 50, of Karur was taken to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. She succumbed not responding to treatment, the police said.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

Chatrapatti police have registered a case.

