HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two pilgrims killed in road accident

December 26, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women who were going on a padayatra to Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani were killed in a road accident near here in the early hours of Monday.

Chatrapatti police said that a group of over 35 pilgrims were on a padayatra to the hill temple in Palani. When they were nearing Viralipatti junction, around 4 a.m., a speeding car hit the pilgrims from behind killing C. Selvi, 48, of Anuppanadi in Madurai on the spot.

While Karuthayi alias K. Mariayi, 50, of Karur was taken to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. She succumbed not responding to treatment, the police said.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

Chatrapatti police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.