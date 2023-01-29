Two pilgrims from Maharashtra killed in road accident near Dhanushkodi

January 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

In a tragic incident, two elderly pilgrims from Maharashtra died in a road accident near Dhanushkodi here on Sunday and two others, including a share auto driver, suffered injuries and were admitted to Rameswaram Government Hospital.

Police said that about 90 persons from Maharashtra reached here on Saturday night in two buses. Six of them, that included Ashok Dongre (63), Mangala Bai (74) and Kulkarni Anand (61) had darshan at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in the morning and proceeded to Dhanushkodi in a share auto.

As they were returning, the share auto driver Manikandan (25) of Rameswaram is said to have hit another share auto, parked on the road side near Jatayu Theertham on the Dhanuskodi road. In the collision, Ashok and Mangala Bai died on the spot, while Kulkarni Anand and Murugan (driver of the stationary auto) suffered injuries. They were admitted to the hospital.

Dhanushkodi police have registered a case and are investigating.