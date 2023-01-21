Two PHCs in Tirunelveli district all set to get NQAS certification

January 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Burkitmanagar and Kallur in the district are all set to get National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, while Thisaiyanvilai PHC is ready for inspection for the certification.

The NQAS certification decides the status of a PHC besides fetching more funds and facilities for it. Last year, State-level inspection teams visited Burkitmanagar PHC on December 19 and 20, and Kallur PHC between December 28 and 30 to check the facilities available and the quality of treatment being given to patients there.

“Since Burkitmanagar and Kallur PHCs have scored well over the pass mark of 70%, they are all set to get the NQAS Certification. We are getting ready for similar inspection at Thisaiyanvilai PHC in the near future,” Pravin Kumar, District Quality Medical Officer, Tirunelveli, told The Hindu.

The NQAS certification will bring the two PHCs ₹3 lakh each for the next three years and 25% of this cash award will be given as incentive to the staff.

In the fourth year, a committee from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will inspect the PHCs with the NQAS certification for renewal of the certification and higher assistance.

The reason behind augmenting the facilities at Burkitmanagar, Kallur and Thisaiyanvilai PHCs is the significant funding from National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC). While Burkitmanagar PHC received ₹7 lakh, Kallur and Thisaiyanvilai PHCs got ₹10 lakh each. Now, the NQAS certification will ensure ₹3 lakh more to add more facilities.

“We are working on strengthening infrastructure at Vairavikulam, Reddiyarpatti, Panagudi, Keezhanatham, Vannikonenthal, Navaladi, Kallidaikurichi, Ervadi and Mannarkovil PHCs,” says Dr. Pravin, adding the new facilities and manpower added to the PHCs had resulted in 5 - 8% increase in normal deliveries.

Collector V. Vishnu said the district administration, which had introduced ‘Thai Care’ app for constantly monitoring pregnant women from the early pregnancy to post-delivery care, had brought down maternal and infant deaths.

“Since we have equipped the PHCs properly, the medical care we can ensure to rural people, especially pregnant women, is remarkable. We strive to take all PHCs to this level within the next couple of years,” he added.