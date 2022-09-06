Two persons suffer burn injuries

Special Correspondent
September 06, 2022 21:09 IST

Rajapalayam

V. Karuppasamy, 29, and P. Ramasubbu, 32, of South Malaiyadipatti suffered burn injuries when they tried to save a mentally challenged person who had attempted to end his life on Monday.

The police said that when the sick man opened the cooking gas cylinder, the gas smell reached the neighbours and they attempted to save him. But the man set himself afire. The neighbours also suffered burn injuries. The mentally challenged person, who fled the scene, went to another house and killed himself. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

