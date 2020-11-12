Two persons robbed in rural areas of Madurai

Madurai

12 November 2020 12:17 IST

The police have registered cases and are investigating

Two persons were robbed of their valuables by unidentified persons in separate incidents, under the Madurai rural police limits, on Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

In the first incident, D. Bibulkish (26) of Assam, sustained stab injuries on his hand when an armed gang attacked him with a knife and robbed him of two mobile phones, at the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that the victim, along with his friends, Babu Jharge (46), who is manager of a steel supplier at the industrial estate, and two others, was walking on the road. Suddenly, three youths who came there assaulted them. One of them attacked Bibulkish with a knife and inflicted bleeding injuries on his left hand. They snatched two mobile phones from them and fled the scene.

The injured victim has been admitted to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam. The Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.

Meanwhile, in another robbery reported under the Vadipatti police station limits late on Wednesday evening, S. Ravichandran (47) of Nilakottai Taluk, was robbed of a gold ring and ₹2,500.

The police said that the victim was working as a tailor in a garment export company in Vadipatti. When he was on his motorbike near Semminipatti bridge, he was intercepted by two persons on another motorbike who robbed the valuables from him.

The Vadipatti police have registered a case of robbery.