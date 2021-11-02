Two persons murdered

An employee of a private finance company was stabbed to death when he had gone to a house to collect loan dues at Sundarapandiapuram near here on Tuesday.

Police said P. Ramasubramanian, 29, had gone to collect money from Shanmuganathan, 38. When Shanmuganathan’s wife said she could not pay the due because of Deepavali expenditure, a quarrel erupted between them. Enraged over the issue, Shanmuganathan repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

The injured was rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital, but died on the way. Samabavarvadakarai police have arrested the accused.

Another murder

In another incident, A. Murugan, 51, was hacked to death by his elder brother Muniasamy over a property dispute under Pasuvanthanai police station limits in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

The police said Arumugam of Bommaiyapuram had three sons and he had given his property to two of them, Muniyasamy and Chelladurai.

The youngest son, Murugan, was agitated over this. Murugan, who was living in Ceylon Colony in Ottapidaram, had come to meet his father and stayed there.

Muniyasamy hacked him with a machete and surrendered before Pasuvanthanai police. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar inspected the scene of crime.