Two persons murdered in Tirunelveli

August 03, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were hacked to death in separate incidents in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday and Thursday.

 Police said the pet dog of Karuthapandi of Suthamalli bit a boy, who was Karuthapandi’s neighbour, recently. Subsequently, the boy’s father, Kombaiah, filed a complaint with Suthamalli police. Against this backdrop, Karuthapandi and two others hacked Kombaiah to death on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Suthamalli police have registered a case.

 In another incident, Mukesh, 30, of Kurunthudaiyarpuram under Palayamkottai police station limits was murdered on Wednesday night. During investigation, police found that Mukesh was murdered due to enmity. “Since Mukesh had earned the enmity of a few in the same area over administration of a temple, he was murdered,” they said.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.

