Two persons killed in road accident near Madurai

The crew members of a cargo van were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Tirumangalam in the small hours of Wednesday.

Police said that the flower-laden van was proceeding to Kanniyakumari from Hosur. When the vehicle was near Uchchapatti, the driver, N. Sekar (35) of Krishnagiri, lost control of the van. Consequently, the speeding van hit, in the rear, a truck, that was carrying vegetables to Thoothukudi, at around 2.15 a.m.

Both Sekar and his cleaner, V. Samraj (50) of Dharmapuri, were killed on the spot.

Tirumangalam Town police have picked up the truck driver, S. Kumar of Theni, for questioning.

The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Tirumangalam.