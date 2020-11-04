Two persons killed in road accident near Madurai

The crew members of a cargo van were killed when their vehicle rammed into a truck near Tirumangalam in the small hours of Wednesday.
Police said that the flower-laden van was proceeding to Kanniyakumari from Hosur. When the vehicle was near Uchchapatti, the driver, N. Sekar (35) of Krishnagiri, lost control of the van. Consequently, the speeding van hit, in the rear, a truck, that was carrying vegetables to Thoothukudi, at around 2.15 a.m.
Both Sekar and his cleaner, V. Samraj (50) of Dharmapuri, were killed on the spot.
Tirumangalam Town police have picked up the truck driver, S. Kumar of Theni, for questioning.
The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Tirumangalam.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath