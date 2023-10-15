ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons killed in road accident in Tirunelveli

October 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Two persons from Thoothukudi district, who were travelling in an auto rickshaw, suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle was hit by a van on Palayamkottai - Krishnapuram road on Saturday night.

Police said Ramachandran, 35, of Srivaikuntam had an auto rickshaw. He came to a workshop in Tirunelveli in his vehicle on Saturday morning. After the repairs were attended to, he was returning home with his friend, Velmayil, 46. As they were approaching Palayamkottai - Krishnapuram road, a van hit them and the two were seriously injured. They were rushed to hospital. However, on admission, they died and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US