Two persons killed in road accident in Tirunelveli

October 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Two persons from Thoothukudi district, who were travelling in an auto rickshaw, suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle was hit by a van on Palayamkottai - Krishnapuram road on Saturday night.

Police said Ramachandran, 35, of Srivaikuntam had an auto rickshaw. He came to a workshop in Tirunelveli in his vehicle on Saturday morning. After the repairs were attended to, he was returning home with his friend, Velmayil, 46. As they were approaching Palayamkottai - Krishnapuram road, a van hit them and the two were seriously injured. They were rushed to hospital. However, on admission, they died and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Investigation police have registered a case.

