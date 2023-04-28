Two persons killed as private bus overturns near Madurai

April 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Two persons were killed after a private bus bound for Bodi turned turtle under Nagamalai Pudukottai police station limits here on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased were identified as M. Gurusamy (65) of Peraiyur and P. Pichai (65) of Ezhumalai. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the bus, plying from Madurai to Bodi, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while proceeding towards a service road. The vehicle fell into a pit and overturned at 2.30 p.m.

Passersby rushed to the rescue and pulled the passengers and the bus crew out.

As many as 22 passengers sustained injuries, and 17 of them were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital here. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.