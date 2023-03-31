HamberMenu
Two persons hurl chemical substance on woman

March 31, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons hurled a chemical substance on a woman near Kulasekaram on Thursday night.

Police said two unidentified bike-laden persons hurled some chemical substance on Latha, 46, of Madathurkonam near Kulasekaram when she was going to her house on foot from the Unniyoorkonam bus-stop on Thursday night. As she screamed for help, people took her to a private hospital in Kulasekaram for treatment.

Kulasekaram police collected evidences from the scene of crime and footages from the CCTV cameras there.

