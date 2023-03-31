Two persons hurl chemical substance on woman

Unidentified persons hurled a chemical substance on a woman near Kulasekaram on Thursday night.
Police said two unidentified bike-laden persons hurled some chemical substance on Latha, 46, of Madathurkonam near Kulasekaram when she was going to her house on foot from the Unniyoorkonam bus-stop on Thursday night. As she screamed for help, people took her to a private hospital in Kulasekaram for treatment.
Kulasekaram police collected evidences from the scene of crime and footages from the CCTV cameras there.
