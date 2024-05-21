ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons hacked to death in Srivilliputtur, Watrap

Published - May 21, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were hacked to death in separate incidents of domestic quarrel at Srivilliputtur and Watrap in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

In the first incident reported at Watrap, K. Mamundi of Vaniga Vaisiyar East Street was hacked to death by his son, Ganeshkumar, following a quarrel over distribution of property.

Police said Ganeshkumar, who was a driver in Chennai, came home last week. He demanded that his father give him his share of property. After a wordy quarrel late in the night, he attacked his father with a machete and killed him.

Watrap police have booked Ganeshkumar.

In the other incident at Srivilliputtur Town police station limits, P. Yemarajan of Mangapuram was hacked to death by his relative, S. Pandi, on Monday evening.

Police said that after his wife left him, Yemarajan pestered his father, Paramasivam, to bring her back. Paramasivam asked Pandi to ask Yemarajan to be patient. However, when Yemarajan continued to quarrel, Pandi murdered him.

