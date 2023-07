July 09, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Two persons — V. Rahul (25), and P. Divya (32) — drowned in the Tamirabharani river at Tirupudaimaruthur near Cheranmahadevi, on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out their bodies.

A family of seven members had gone to bathe in the river at around 3 p.m.

However, two of them got into the deeper part of the river and drowned despite other trying to rescue them.

They were washed away for nearly one km, Station Officer (Ambasamudram) N. Palavesam said.