Two persons detained under NSA in Tirunelveli district

Published - November 17, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two habitual offenders, M Kannibaran, 45, and V. Siva alias Rocky Siva, 28, were detained under the National Security Act. According to police, the two men were in the habit of possessing weapons and allegedly threatened gullible people, which caused apprehension among law-abiding citizens. Based on the reports and recommendation, the two were detained under NSA and detained in Cuddalore Central Prison, officials said.

Man murdered

A 29-year-old man identified as Pattu, son of Isakkimuthu of Muthuramalinga Thevar Street, Kasimajorpuram near Courtallam in Tenkasi district was allegedly murdered over a dispute on installing a banner for a wedding function on Sunday.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Ganesan, 25, son of Pothikachalam, also from the same locality, reportedly had a wordy altercation with Pattu, which snowballed into physical assault. A hunt was on for the suspect. Meanwhile, the body was sent to Government Hospital for post-mortem. Courtallam police have registered a case of murder.

