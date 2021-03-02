‘Two parties show interest in recycling demolition debris’

Madurai

Two private parties have shown interest in processing and recycling construction and demolition waste within the city, in response to a call made out by Madurai Corporation.

The Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, mandates the local bodies to work along with waste generators to process construction and demolition waste and recycle them to manufacture non-structural concrete, paver blocks or other materials that can be used in laying roads or pavements.

Around 25- 30 tonnes of construction and demolition waste is generated in Madurai city every day. The Corporation has earmarked four places across the 100 wards of the city for dumping construction and demolition waste — Vellaikkal, Masthanpatti, Vilangudi and inside Chinna Kanmoi (tank) near Anuppanadi railway gate. The selection of the spot at Chinna Kanmoi had received wide criticism from the local residents.

Although the rules have been in place since 2016, there is no proper implementation of the rules, said a corporation official. "There are still many instances where the construction debris is dumped along roadside and inside waterbodies," said the official.

As the first step in adherence to the rules, the Corporation had called out for parties that would process and recycle the construction and demolition debris.

"Two private parties had shown interest. Proposals will be obtained from them and evaluated. Further works will be carried out only after the conduct of the Assembly elections," said the official.

The civic body will provide space and electricity for the private parties. "The enforcement of the rules will also be strengthened. All waste generators will be asked to segregate construction and demolition waste separately and hand it over for recycling," added the official.