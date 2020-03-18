Two pairs of trains cancelled

MADURAI
Southern Railway has cancelled two pairs of trains due to low occupancy/commercial demand. According to statement, Train No. 22205 Dr. MGR Chennai Central– Madurai AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Express is cancelled on March 23, 25 and 30. Train No. 22206 Madurai– Dr.MGR Chennai Central AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Express is cancelled on March 24, 26 and 31.
Similarly, Train No. 06015 Ernakulam Junction– Velankanni Weekly Special Train is cancelled on March 21 and Train No. 06016 Velankanni– Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special Train is cancelled on March 22.
