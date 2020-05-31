Madurai

Two pairs of special daytime trains to be operated

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 30/05/2020: After Railways resume certain train services in the state after two month long lock down, ticket counters opened for reservation at the railway station in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 30 May 2020. Photo: G. Karthikeyan/ The Hindu. (Picture for with Mr. S. Sundar sir report)

It will run on Madurai-Villupuram and Nagercoil-Tiruchi sections

Southern Railway will operate the following special trains from Monday:

Train No.02636 Madurai- Villupuram Intercity superfast special will leave Madurai at 7 a.m. It would leave Dindigul at 8 a..m., Tiruchi at 9.15 a.m., Ariyalur at 10.10 a.m. and reach Villupuram at 12.05 p.m. In the return direction, train No.02635 will leave Villupuram at 4 p.m., Ariyalur at 5.25 p.m., Tiruchi at 6.40 p.m., Dindigul at 8.05 p.m. and arrive Madurai at 9.20 p.m.

Train No.02627 Tiruchi– Nagercoil superfast special will leave Tiruchi at 6 a.m., Dindigul at 7.15 a.m., Madurai at 8.15 a.m., Virudhunagar at 8.57 a.m., Tirunelveli at 11.10 a.m..and reach Nagecoil at 1 p.m. In the return direction, train No.02628 will leave Nagercoil at 3 p.m., Tirunelveli at 4.25 p.m., Virudhunagar at 6.25 p.m. Madurai at 7.25 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 10.15 p.m.

Passenger reservation system counters at the originating/destination stations of the above trains and also at stations where the trains have scheduled stoppages have been opened for booking of tickets from 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Only two counters will be functional for the purpose of only booking tickets. In view of extended time limit for claiming refund and to keep less crowd, no refund shall be granted. Also, in view of the prevailing threat of COVID-19, passengers are requested to use online ticket booking facility, a statement said.

Comments
Printable version | May 31, 2020 8:14:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-pairs-of-special-trains-from-tomorrow/article31714147.ece

