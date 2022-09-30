Two officials of Pannaipuram Town panchayat placed under suspension

Action follows death of two girls after they fell into a septic tank on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau
September 30, 2022 17:49 IST

A day after two girls died after falling into a septic tank at Pannaipuram, Theni Collector K. V. Muralidaran ordered suspension of two officials of the Pannaipuram Town Panchayat on Friday.

Executive Officer Munusamy and Junior Engineer Veeramani of the town panchayat were placed under suspension for negligence of duty, said the Collector. Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) C. Rajaram issued the suspension order.

The girls — E. Nikita Shree (7) and J. Subhashree (6) — were playing on the septic tank of a public toilet constructed and maintained by the Town panchayat. When they were playing, the concrete slab on the tank caved in and the two girls fell into it. The local people pulled out the girls from the sludge immediately. They were rushed to the Government hospital at Uthamapalayam where they were declared brought dead.

Enquiries revealed that the toilet facility was constructed in 2001 and it was not properly maintainted. Local people said that the officials of Pannaipuram Town panchayat had not acted on the complaints made by them on the poor condition of the concrete slabs.

“Revenue Divisional Officer, Uthamapalayam, has been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the incident,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the Collector has instructed all municipalities, town panchayats to inspect all septic tanks and immediately attend to the structures if found to be weak so as to prevent recurrence of such accidents..

